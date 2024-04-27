Wanted for theft nabbed at NAIA

A 27-year-old woman from Biñan City, Laguna, was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 departure area over a pending theft case.

Authorities identified the suspect but withheld her name pending the filing of charges.

According to the airport police, the woman was flagged down during a joint operation while attempting to board a flight to Indonesia.

A bench warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to appear for her scheduled arraignment on a theft case (Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code) filed under Criminal Case No. 16-041 on August 24, 2016.

The warrant was issued by Judge Ireneo M. Lustre of the Municipal Trial Court of Santa Rosa City, 4th Judicial Region, Laguna province. The recommended bail was set at P6,000.

The arrested woman was detained at Barbosa Police Station 14 for processing and disposition of the case.