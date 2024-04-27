Stride in sustainable construction

Blocktec proudly unveils its revolutionary Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks, heralding a new era of eco-friendly building materials in the Philippines.

Originating from the innovative genius of Swedish architect and inventor Johan Axel Eriksson in the 1920s, AAC blocks represent a significant leap forward in construction technology, combining cement, lime, sand, water, and a foaming agent to create a lightweight yet robust building material.

As a leading local brand in AAC technology, Blocktec is dedicated to tackling the prevailing challenges plaguing the construction industry. Rising labor and material costs, environmental concerns, and the sluggish adoption of advanced technologies by Filipino builders are all obstacles that Blocktec aims to overcome through its sustainable AAC solutions.

Blocktec AAC blocks boast a myriad of benefits, including thermal insulation properties, lightweight yet high-compressive strength, and rapid installation capabilities. With features tailored to meet the demands of modern construction projects, Blocktec AAC blocks present a cost-effective and efficient alternative to traditional building materials.

“At Blocktec, we are passionate about revolutionizing construction practices with sustainable technologies like AAC,” says Isaiah Michael Peña, CEO of Blocktec. “Our mission is to offer builders a cost-effective and efficient alternative to traditional building materials, all while reducing environmental impact and enhancing construction quality.”

Bid farewell to labor-intensive palitada techniques, reduce rebar usage, and cut down on labor costs.

With compressive strengths ranging from 580psi to 1,015psi, Blocktec AAC blocks offer unparalleled durability while remaining lightweight.