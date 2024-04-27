Robin seeks cha-cha vs hunger

Senator Robin Padilla on Saturday said that the push to amend the 1987 Constitution’s political provisions is crucial to addressing hunger and other societal problems.

Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, said the changes are intended “to give elected officials more opportunities to improve their delivery of basic public services.”

“It will make a big difference. To get to the root of poverty, we should make sure public funds go to the public and the nation. That will be a big help because the government has a big budget for the people and the country,” Padilla said in a radio interview.

“This would include making sure services such as food security, power, and water supply reach the people,” he added.

He cited the statements of former Finance Secretary Margarito Teves and former National Economic and Development Authority chief Romulo Neri — that “the 1987 Constitution’s provisions are outdated and cannot address the needs of the times.”

Padilla said he would file a new resolution, seeking to amend the Charter through a Constitutional Convention, which involves delegates trusted by the people.

The senator earlier filed Resolution of Both Houses 5, which among others proposes longer terms for elected officials, to give them better opportunities to plan and implement their programs and projects.

“It is a good sign that the public is discussing cha-cha. I will not stop informing the public on the matter,” he said.

Padilla recognized the need to carefully study the amendments of the Constitution’s provisions on political dynasties.

“We must do this slowly. Under our present system, we cannot rush this because there are many things to go through,” he added.