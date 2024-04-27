Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes to receive special honors at FAMAS ‘Rewind’

Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes will be honored with the Bida sa Takilya special award at the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Science (FAMAS) awards in recognition of the success of their latest film Rewind.

On 22 April, the prestigious awards body named the pair to receive the honor in May.

This special award was given to lead actors who have starred in blockbuster movies. Previously, Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards held this record for their romance film Hello, Love, Goodbye.

Rewind, which is one of the entries of the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), was hailed as the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

The romantic drama centers on John (Dantes) and his journey as he is granted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel back in time and save his wife, Mary (Rivera), following a tragic car accident.

With its simple yet tearjerking story, the film garnered over P900 million at the box office, surpassing Cathy Garcia-Molina’s 2019 film Hello, Love, Goodbye.

Although it failed to receive awards at the 2023 MMFF Awards, the movie brought home awards at the Platinum Stallion Media Awards and the Manila International Film Festival.

Rewind was Rivera and Dantes’ comeback project together on the big screen.

The FAMAS Awards is scheduled to take place on 26 May and will be held at the Fiesta Pavillion in the Manila Hotel.