U.S. shields ship from Houthi missile, drones

A United States-flagged shipping vessel became the target of a Houthi missile and drone attack off Yemen on Wednesday but American and coalition forces shot all of the down.

The MV Yorktown was not damaged and no crew member was injured in the attack, the US Central Command said in a statement on X, adding there were no injuries or damage.

CENTCOM also said it had engaged and destroyed four drones launched by the Houthis shortly after the missile launch.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes targeting shipping since November, actions they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.