Tanza container terminal launched

The Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority on Thursday inaugurated the Tanza Container Terminal Inc. (TCTI), which is touted as the Philippines’ latest supply chain innovation and Cavite’s premier trade enabler.

TCTI, a subsidiary of ATI and DP World, is inside one of PEZA’s newly proclaimed special economic zones, Metrocas Industrial Estates Special Economic Zone (MIE-SEZ) in Tanza, Cavite.

PEZA on 17 April sealed the proclamation of Metrocas through a Registration Agreement, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 1 April declared six parcels of land in Barangay Calibuyo, Tanza, Cavite, with a total area of 404,141 square meters (40.4 hectares) as the MIE-SEZ.

TCTI, which has a complete fleet and ancillary ports in a 10-hectare yard, aims to fast-track cargoes, delivering efficiently to its customers while alleviating traffic congestion and reducing gridlocks.

It is expected to reduce 150,000 truck trips per year.

“The vision has now become a reality… an alternative route to facilitate the supply chain process… and this has been made possible by the active support from the PEZA director general,” ATI president Eusebio Tanco said.

For his part, DP World chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: “We are very excited with our investments in the Philippines.”

PEZA gives backing

According to PEZA director general Tereso Panga, the opening of TCTI highlights the critical role of PEZA in catalyzing economic development and enhancing the nation’s global competitiveness, as well as the agency’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment environment that facilitates seamless business operations and encourages global partnerships.

The terminal, the license of which was greenlighted by the Bureau of Customs on 25 March 2024, aims to operate and manage a barge terminal to cater to PEZA locator companies.

Granted in compliance with the guidelines outlined in Section 5 of Customs Administrative Order 9-2019 and Customs Memorandum Order 18-2022, the four-hectare facility features a concrete container yard, docking facilities with harbor cranes supported by reach-stackers, loaders, and internal transfer vehicles among other necessary equipment.

TCTI will be directly linked to the Manila South Harbor through barges, increasing container transfer efficiency and reducing land traffic in the region.