Some like it hot

The heat is on! SM Beauty launched its pioneering Summer Socials event with the “So Much Heat” campaign at 1120 House Rockwell, Makati City. Hosting the well-attended event was television and PVL (Premiere Volleyball League) personality Sam Corrales. Everyone came all summery fashioned in ultra stylish shades of orange, yellow and blue.
Welcoming everyone was Anna Llamas, assistant vice president of SM Beauty, while talking about so much beauty and inclusivity was SM Beauty marketing manager Retty Contreras. After a sumptuous lunch at 1120 House in Rockwell, everyone was shuttled to SM Makati and was treated to a fun beauty shopping spree.
There’s no limit to these overflowing summer essentials perfect for the current heat wave.