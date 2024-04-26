LIFE

Some like it hot

L-R_In Circle's head of Talent Marketing IC Mendoza, Content Creators Luis Vecina, Kenn _Kennito_ Dayandayan, Marcus Flores and Bernie Barrantes
L-R_In Circle's head of Talent Marketing IC Mendoza, Content Creators Luis Vecina, Kenn _Kennito_ Dayandayan, Marcus Flores and Bernie BarrantesMDC_PHOTOGRAPHY

The heat is on! SM Beauty launched its pioneering Summer Socials event with the “So Much Heat” campaign at 1120 House Rockwell, Makati City. Hosting the well-attended event was television and PVL (Premiere Volleyball League) personality Sam Corrales. Everyone came all summery fashioned in ultra stylish shades of orange, yellow and blue.

Event Host Sam Corrales
Content Creator Debbie Then
Content Creator Steph Concepcion

Welcoming everyone was Anna Llamas, assistant vice president of SM Beauty, while talking about so much beauty and inclusivity was SM Beauty marketing manager Retty Contreras. After a sumptuous lunch at 1120 House in Rockwell, everyone was shuttled to SM Makati and was treated to a fun beauty shopping spree.

There’s no limit to these overflowing summer essentials perfect for the current heat wave.

Retty Contreras, Market Manager, SM Beauty with Event Host Sam Corrales
Shine Dee, Content Creator
Event Host Sam Corrales

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph