Snag your summer essentials at Paseo Outlets

It’s time to refresh your wardrobe with sunkissed essentials that blend style with comfort. At the Paseo Outlets 5.5 Super Sale, happening from 3 to 5 May, find all your summer must-haves at a fraction of the original prices. Here’s a sneak peek into what’s hot this season and where to snag these trends:

The essentials

Breezy Linens: Find the perfect linen shirts and dresses that allow your skin to breathe and keep you looking effortlessly chic. Check out the options available at Giordano, Marks & Spencer, Banana Republic, Gap and Old Navy inside The Outlet, as well as American Eagle Outfitters and the Lacoste Outlet.

Summer Footwear: Find comfortable and stylish footwear for a steal at the Park Outlet, which holds brands like Converse and New Balance. Also, don’t miss out on the Crocs Outlet and Fusion Outlet which carries Sperry, Keds and more.

Athletic Leisure: The newly expanded adidas outlet store is almost ready for you but in the meantime, get big discounts on sporty yet fashionable attire from the Nike Factory Store, Under Armour Outlet and Puma Outlet. You might also want to visit the Oakley Vault, which now carries a variety of biking accessories.

Swimwear: Dive into the latest swimwear trends with a variety of styles and sizes to suit every body type, ensuring you hit the beach looking fine without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on great deals at the Bench Depot and the country’s only Speedo Outlet.

Travel Gear: Pack up for your next summer adventure in style. Check out the Samsonite Outlet for great deals that ensure you travel in vogue.

Sunglasses: Make a stylish splash with Sunglass Haven. Find your perfect pair of designer shades from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Carrera, Fendi, Hugo Boss and more at prices that will make the sun envy your shine.