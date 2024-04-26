Rory ready for PGA board return

MIAMI (AFP) — Rory McIlroy said Wednesday he is ready to return to the PGA Tour’s policy board if wanted, believing he can help reunite the golfing world following the acrimonious civil war with LIV Golf.

McIlroy stepped down from the board in a surprise move last November, saying he wanted to concentrate on his own game rather than the off-course politics that had dominated golf since the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

However reports this week have said the four-time major champion is poised to rejoin the board after Webb Simpson tendered his resignation on the condition that McIlroy take his place.

Asked about the reports on Wednesday ahead of this week’s Zurich Classic in New Orleans, McIlroy would not confirm that he was set to make a dramatic return to the board.

“Not as of yet, no,” McIlroy replied when asked if he was able to confirm his reported return.

McIlroy admitted however that he had discussed replacing Simpson following an approach by the American, adding that he felt he could help accelerate the progress of merger talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“I think I can be helpful,” McIlroy said.

“I don’t think there’s been much progress made in the last eight months, and I was hopeful that there would be. I think I could be helpful to the process.

“But only if people want me involved, I guess. When Webb and I talked and he talked about potentially coming off the board, I said, ‘Look, if it was something that other people wanted, I would gladly take that seat,’ and that was the conversation that we had.”