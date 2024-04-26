P4-M marijuana seized at Pasay post office

The Bureau of Customs Port of NAIA (BoC-NAIA) and the Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group seized five abandoned parcels of kush or marijuana at the Central Mail Exchange Center in the NAIA Complex, Pasay City, on Friday.

The contraband has a total estimated value of P4,555,600.

BOC-NAIA District Collector, Atty. Yasmin Mapa, said the parcels violated Section 4, Art. II, of RA 9165 and were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation and legal action.

The first parcel, shipped from Deer Valley, Canada, was labeled as a “car seat cover” and contained 501 grams of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, valued at P701,400.

The second parcel, also from Canada and declared car seat cover, contained 500 grams of suspected kush worth P700,000.

The third parcel, declared customized coffee mug and shipped from Hopperton, North York, Canada, contained 1,064 grams of suspected kush valued at P1,489,600.

The fourth parcel, labeled as a “book” from Baltimore, contained 70 pieces of disposable vape pen suspected cannabis oil worth P4,200 and was consigned to a Quezon City resident.

The last parcel from Garden Grove, California, declared as “custom decor,” contained 471 grams of kush worth P659,400 and was consigned to an individual from Quezon City.