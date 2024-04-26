Mud-bound and who knows where

G-SHOCK cult workwear is getting way more edgy these days with the latest, more spirited, addition to its mean lineup, the special edition Master of G Mudman (GW-9500TLC-1), one that’s just as sizably inspired by the Toyota Land Cruiser, the eponymous daredevil drive on the road to adventure.

The collab timepiece invites the challenge that defines the brawny cruiser, a veteran of Dakar Rally — the toughest race in the world.

The limited-edition model is based on the earlier iteration of the quintessential Mudman GW-9500, proven to have withstood the test and punishment of the great outdoors.

The watch comes in black-and-red scheme reminiscent of the Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport, the car that swept the glorious Dakar Rally. An ion plating on the metal bezel accentuates the dominant hues all the way down to 3 o’clock and side surfaces.

The watch’s sand-colored band captures the hit of racing through desert sands. A black splatter pattern evokes tracks left by speeding racers, while the ion plating is also applied to the guard for the front button.

The band and case back adorn the Team Land Cruiser logo, and a TLC graphic appears on the LCD when the LED backlight is illuminated. The official watch bearing the symbolic design was actually used in the Dakar Rally.

The special accessory is made using renewable organic resources: the key resin components, for instance, used in the case and band are made with bio-based resin.

The solid, rugged exterior design features a multi-component structure and independent front button. Incorporating cut glass with a special glass adhesion method and a Carbon Core Guard structure, the watch has a smaller, slimmer form that delivers durability, operability and a highly comfortable fit.

The top layer of the LCD provides a graphical compass display; the bottom, large measurement and time displays. The slim LCD minimizes bulk while being dual-layer.

The front button and three direct sensor buttons are large, easy to operate and mud- and water-proof. These buttons are protected by cylindrical stainless-steel parts, with shafts equipped with gasket fittings to avert dust buildup.

The Mudman prides itself in a Triple Sensor (digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer) that senses natural changes, as well as illuminating features that maintain readability in the dark.

“G-SHOCK watches are designed to be tough, durable and reliable. On top of the high-quality resin, they are also made of stainless steel and sapphire crystal so you can be assured that a G-SHOCK timepiece is long lasting,” said Isabella Concepcion, business development head of CSC Time.

“Casio is honored to collaborate once again with the Toyota Land Cruiser Autobody. This latest offering perfectly represents the characteristics of a G-SHOCK [IC12] wearer: resilient, strong and ready to face any challenges.”

The Master of Mudman is available now in all authorized G-Shock stores nationwide at P29,940.