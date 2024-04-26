Lady Altas rip Lady Stags

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta clobbered San Sebastian College, 25-23, 27-25, 25-14, to post a back-to-back victory in Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Shaila Omipon spearheaded the attack while reigning Most Valuable Player Mary Rhose Dapol and skipper Razel Aldea provided support to book the win in one hour and 21 minutes.

It was the Lady Altas’ fourth win in six matches that boosted their hopes to storm back into the Final Four.

They will wrap up the eliminations against Arellano University on 28 April, College of Saint Benilde on 1 May and Emilio Aguinaldo College on 5 May.