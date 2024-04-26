CRUCIAL CLASH

Games today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. — UP vs UE (m)

12 noon — UP vs UE (w)

4 p.m. — UST vs La Salle (m)

6 p.m. — UST vs La Salle (w)

De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas (UST) dispute the second and last twice-to-beat slot in the Final Four of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sporting similar 11-2 win-loss cards, the Tigresses and the Lady Spikers square off at 6 p.m. for the coveted incentive.

National University, which went undefeated in the second round, secured the Final Four bonus and the No. 1 ranking after finishing the eliminations with a 12-2 record.

With a 9-5 slate, Far Eastern University has already locked the No. 4 spot.

The Lady Bulldogs, who are gunning for a third straight Finals appearance, will play the Lady Tamaraws in the Final Four.

UST outlasted La Salle, 25-18, 25-23, 14-25, 16-25, 15-12, in the first round last 25 February.

It will be a virtual best-of-three involving the two marquee squads.

In 2019, both teams faced the same situation as UST bagged the twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four as it beat La Salle in a playoff and later arranged a Finals showdown with Ateneo de Manila University after repeating over the Taft-based side in the Final Four.

University of the East (UE) faces University of the Philippines (UP) in the other women’s match at noon.

In the men’s division, La Salle seeks to force a playoff with holders NU for the other twice-to-beat slot in the Final Four as it faces UST at 4 p.m

FEU has already secured the No. 1 ranking in the semis and the twice-to-beat Tamaraws will face the fourth-ranked Golden Spikers.

The Bulldogs and the Green Spikers face off in the other half of the Final Four.

A La Salle loss to UST will hand NU the remaining twice-to-beat Final Four incentive.

Tickets to the UE-UP and UST-La Salle doubleheaders are sold separately.