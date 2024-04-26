Angels eye top billing, battle Chameleons

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

2 p.m. — Cignal vs Capital1

4 p.m. — Nxled vs Petro Gazz

6 p.m. — Akari vs Strong Group

Petro Gazz bids to close out its preliminary round campaign Saturday by taking the top billing going into the unpredictable semifinal round of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

To do just that, Petro Gazz will have to beat Nxled in three or four sets so it could take the No. 1 spot with a 9-2 win-loss mark.

While the Angels will tote a similar slate with fellow semifinalists Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo, they will end up getting a superior tiebreak score if they get the job done against the Chameleons in their 4 p.m. clash at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Angels have been on a roll lately, sweeping their last four matches, including a vital victory over the star-studded Cool Smashers.

The billing in the Final Four will be determined by the result of the Choco Mucho-Nxled game.

When the semis begins Tuesday also at the Pasig venue, the top-ranked team will face the No. 3 squad at 6 p.m. while the second- and fourth-ranked teams will clash in the 4 p.m. opener.

A three- or four-set victory for the Angels will secure them a 9-2 record, clinching the top spot and setting up an intriguing showdown with the Cool Smashers, who will finish fourth with an 8-3 record.

Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo also boast 9-2 cards with 26 and 25 tally points, respectively, but Petro Gazz will claim the top seed with 28 points once they post a resounding win over Nxled.

However, a shocking loss for Petro Gazz could see the two-time Reinforced Conference champions drop to third or fourth place, with Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo taking the top two spots.

Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara is expected to maximize his team’s potential, possibly experimenting with new combinations to add an extra edge and surprise factor against their semis opponents.