ANDREW GAN REVEALS A SLOW BUT SURE JOURNEY TO SUCCESS

Success never came easy for teleserye and movie actor Andrew Gan, who is now the proud owner of ReLeaf Spa in Valenzuela City. In our exclusive interview and visit to his business, the actor told us the inspiration behind his venture.

“Nag aaral pa ako Elementary days hanggang High School, super active ako sa basketball syempre lagi masakit ang katawan, dito nagsimula ang hilig ko magpa massage and dito na rin nag evolve ang inspiration ng isang spa business (During my days as a student I was very active in basketball, and there are times that I felt ailments in my body, this is where first thought and got inspired to put this type of business someday),” Andrew said.

For Andrew, his early experiences in life made him learn the value of money and to strive further to help others.

“I grew up na hindi kami mayaman and ito rin siguro ang magandang motivation sa akin to value my income as an actor to put up a business na ganito (I grew up in a simple life, this is a powerful motivation for me to value my income as an actor to up this type of business),” he said.

But as to any business ventures, there are ups and downs of the story. Some of his earlier investments didn’t thrive as expected.

“There are times I question God as to why is this happening to me despite all my efforts, but later I will realize na may matututunan pala ako sa failure and it will make me stronger sa susunod na ibibigay nya sa iyo (There are times I question God as to why this is happening to me despite all my efforts, but later I realize that I will learn things from this failure and it will make me stronger for the next challenge that He will give me),” he added.

As an actor, Andrew revealed that his valued friendship with Ronaldo Valdez (who passed in December 2023) was a big factor in making him who he is today.

“Isang fulfillment for me na nakasama ako ni Tito Ron sa last teleserye nya (2 Good 2 Be True) at sa last movie nya (Ikaw at Ako) kasama ako doon, I’ve learned a lot sa friendship namin lagi nya sinasabi to treat everyone equally sa set from the lead stars hanggang sa staff (It’s a fulfillment for me to be able to work with Tito Ron in his last projects (2 Good 2 Be True and Ikaw at Ako) I’ve learned a lot from our friendship he always say to treat everyone equally on the set be it the actors or the staff of the show),” he added.