Of burning flames and comebacks

When two former partners reunite for a film project, what kind of challenge, excitement and nerves do the artists feel? If, at one time, the actor and actress were lovers but the relationship soured, what made them agree to the project? A fresh narrative, perhaps? Clamor is real, and both are emotionally healthy and mature. Is the pay substantial?
By the time this is printed, those who are truly interested will know that the teasing phase is over, and the title and director of a new movie by ex-lovers are made public and official.
In time, we will know if this is a sound marketing strategy and a win-win situation, given the fact that majority of Filipino films showing in cinemas have struggled. Whether it becomes a publicity nightmare or bliss will depend on the cooperation and professionalism of the duo involved.
In this day and age, when comebacks are not just to test the waters but expected to bring laughter and success, one cannot help but wonder who the true winner is in this economic and popularity maneuver disguised as a sincere rekindling of a still-burning flame.
JoshLia comeback time
The comeback of the loveteam-turned-real lovers-then-ex-partners, Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, is without a doubt a massive undertaking and a gamble in the truest sense of the word.
Garcia and Barretto, if memory serves me right, starred in four movies that enjoyed great success at the box-office, all before the pandemic.
When Barretto became Gerald Anderson’s real-life partner, most of her movies did not make a box-office killing. Her most prominent films, namely Expensive Candy, Bahay na Pula, Will You Be My Ex and Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko, did not attract expected audiences to the cinemas. Depending on who you talk to, Barretto-led motion pictures are either moderate successes or costly flops.
Meanwhile, Garcia had more brand endorsements, lead roles in television series and his horror movie, Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan, received harsh reviews when it was shown online.
The JoshLia tandem stirred hearts and brought many tears in the 2021 mammoth pop anthem “Paubaya,” which was seen by the majority as a “closure” episode for the former romantic pair. In the said Moira dela Torre music video, the ex-partners were given an entire segment to pour their hearts out, complete with tears, dramatic pauses and vulnerability.
What the final outcome of the Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto will be, we will all know in the near future. Let us hope that it has all the elements of a good movie that is worthy of the time and hard-earned money of the Filipino audiences.
KathDen’s burning flame
Unofficial reports suggest that Hello, Love Goodbye, the second-biggest Filipino movie box office earner of all time, will begin filming soon. Canada is the intended country for filming. And, of course, Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are set to reprise their characters, Joy and Ethan.
What is official for now are the sightings, events and get-togethers that show to all followers and spectators of the Bernardo-Faulkerson Jr. tandem that they have become very close.
Unofficially, there is talk that Alden, whose real name is Richard, is now courting the very good girl, Bernardo. Another unofficial statement is that the Bernardo family wants Alden to be Queen Kat’s next boyfriend. What is official is that the glam and other members of Team Kathryn are sincerely fond of and find young master Faulkerson adorable and fun to be with.
Bashers and haters of KathDen call the closeness being displayed by the partners as “gamitan” (using each other), and that Alden is being “pabuhat” (being lifted) to Kathryn to secure his dwindling popularity and success.
What works for the KathDen tandem is that they have no romantic past, just genuine chemistry and a commitment to truth as actors. That’s why Joy and Ethan were embraced and loved. Also, recent photos and videos of them, together with friends and family, highlight them as individuals, not just characters. We see them as Kathryn the lovely miss and Alden, as the fine gentleman that he is.
Only Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards know what they mean to each other, as friends, screen partners, lovers or even husband and wife material. As Bea Alonzo’s most famous quote goes: “Time is the ultimate truth teller,” and let us allow time to take its course when it comes to the burning flame or not of KathDen.
Without a doubt, the relevance and stellar value of Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto, Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo are at an all-time high. Whether they are waltzing in love, sleeping with the enemy or playing to the peanut gallery, it takes two, as they do this tango that burns with desire, ensuring its outcome is success.