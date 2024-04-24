Of burning flames and comebacks

When two former partners reunite for a film project, what kind of challenge, excitement and nerves do the artists feel? If, at one time, the actor and actress were lovers but the relationship soured, what made them agree to the project? A fresh narrative, perhaps? Clamor is real, and both are emotionally healthy and mature. Is the pay substantial?

By the time this is printed, those who are truly interested will know that the teasing phase is over, and the title and director of a new movie by ex-lovers are made public and official.

In time, we will know if this is a sound marketing strategy and a win-win situation, given the fact that majority of Filipino films showing in cinemas have struggled. Whether it becomes a publicity nightmare or bliss will depend on the cooperation and professionalism of the duo involved.

In this day and age, when comebacks are not just to test the waters but expected to bring laughter and success, one cannot help but wonder who the true winner is in this economic and popularity maneuver disguised as a sincere rekindling of a still-burning flame.

JoshLia comeback time

The comeback of the loveteam-turned-real lovers-then-ex-partners, Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, is without a doubt a massive undertaking and a gamble in the truest sense of the word.