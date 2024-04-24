Maya seals P2.75-B loan channeling deal with Tala

PLDT-backed Maya Bank has partnered with Tala, the world’s first fintech company for the Global Majority, to channel P2.75 billion worth of loans to more Filipinos with access to credit.

Maya Bank president Angelo Madrid on Wednesday said that the partnership will expand the accessibility of financial solutions, contributing to bridging the financial divide within the country.

“We are proud to join forces with Tala, reinforcing our mutual dedication to inclusivity in financial services. This partnership is set to significantly expand the availability of financial solutions for Filipinos, leveraging the latest digital and mobile technologies,” Madrid said.

“Our joint effort is a significant step towards closing the financial access gap, ensuring we meet the everyday financial needs of our customers in this digital age,” he added.

For Charisse Alvarez, Tala president and Head of Finance, Strategy and Analytics, collaborating with Maya is aligned with its “commitment to become an accessible, reliable and trusted partner to our customers.”

Since entering the market in 2017, Tala has grown exponentially. It has disbursed over P85.32 billion to 2.7 million customers and transformed into one of the biggest digital lenders in the country.

9M customers across three continents

By serving nearly 9 million customers across three continents, Tala has unlocked the key to economic power for the world’s underbanked — credit.

Maya Bank endeavors to revolutionize the financial landscape for Filipino consumers and MSMEs by offering cutting-edge and practical financial solutions, including savings and deposits.

Its ongoing expansion in credit accessibility involves collaborations with digital lenders dedicated to the shared mission of improving loan access for unbanked Filipinos.