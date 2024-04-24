Food for family and friends

Check out the restaurant’s best-sellers and must-tries: Classic Sisig, Crispy Catfish and Buro Platter, F&F Barbecue Platter, Garlic U.S. Beef Tadyang and Beef Belly, Sizzling Bulalo Steak & US Beef Belly with Gravy, Birthday Spaghetti with Hotdog and Marshmallow, Chili Garlic Laing, and Ube Champorado.

For one, the Crispy Catfish and Buro Platter is basically the Kapampangan heirloom dish of fried catfish (but rendered the Thai way) served with traditional buro (fermented rice), mustasa leaves, with green mango salad (the Thai partner for crispy catfish), red onion, fresh ginger, ground peanuts, calamansi, patis (fish sauce), garlic, and fresh chilies. This dish has been on the Friends & Family menu since the restaurant opened in 2018, and it continues to be one of the top-sellers.