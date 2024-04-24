LIFE

Double the sweetness with Mister Donut’s new chocolate creamy creations

ROCKY road.
ROCKY road.photograph courtesy OF MISTER DONUT

What could be sweeter than chocolate? A double sweet treat, of course.

Inspired by Mister Donut’s all-time favorite flavors, the new pair of Chocolate Creamy Creations make summer days even sweeter and “chocolicious.”

This month, Mister Donut offers Cookies and Cream and the Rocky Road-filled donuts to boost the mood this summer.

COOKIES and cream.
COOKIES and cream.

The Cookies and Cream donut has a classic vanilla glaze and sprinkled with cookie bits on top for crunchy bites of sweetness. The inside is filled with a delectable whipped cream heaven. 

Meanwhile, the Rocky Road is packed with even more chocolate goodness — with a choco glaze, sprinkled with peanuts and marshmallows, and filled with toffee caramel for a sweet finish.

Each donut is priced at P30 each.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph