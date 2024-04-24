Double the sweetness with Mister Donut’s new chocolate creamy creations

What could be sweeter than chocolate? A double sweet treat, of course.
Inspired by Mister Donut’s all-time favorite flavors, the new pair of Chocolate Creamy Creations make summer days even sweeter and “chocolicious.”
This month, Mister Donut offers Cookies and Cream and the Rocky Road-filled donuts to boost the mood this summer.
The Cookies and Cream donut has a classic vanilla glaze and sprinkled with cookie bits on top for crunchy bites of sweetness. The inside is filled with a delectable whipped cream heaven.
Meanwhile, the Rocky Road is packed with even more chocolate goodness — with a choco glaze, sprinkled with peanuts and marshmallows, and filled with toffee caramel for a sweet finish.
Each donut is priced at P30 each.