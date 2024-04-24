DINING COMPILE

For those craving the fiery spices of Korea, the country’s first Palgakdo restaurant awaits on Level 3, EDSA Wing. Specializing in charcoal-grilled chicken ribs and cartilage, Palgakdo’s Dakgalbi Set features an assortment of grilled chicken delights accompanied by unlimited side dishes.

Completing the culinary journey is the first in mall outlet of Taiwan’s Fat Daddy Fried Chicken at Eat Street on Level 1. Sample its signature fried chicken, marinated in a blend of buttermilk and special spices, then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.

Aice Ice Cream

Beat the heat with Aice ice cream.

Aice is commonly found in sari-sari stores, canteens, eateries, schools and residential areas. Surprisingly, it’s also conveniently available in unexpected places, making it easily accessible to Filipinos this summer.

National Bookstore has started carrying Aice products, providing a sweet treat for book lovers who want to indulge in something while browsing through their favorite titles or sweeten their shopping experience with a delightful ice cream break.