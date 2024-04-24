DINING COMPILE

New int’l dining favorites
Robinsons Galleria presents three new dining outlets offering the vibrant flavors of Asia.
Indulge in the authentic tastes of Japan at Don Don Tei, known for its donburi bowls with savory meats and seafood atop a bed of steamed rice. Located at Level 2, ADB Wing in Robinsons Galleria, the first branch of Don Don Tei serves an array of Japanese comfort foods from tonkatsu to crispy chicken karaage.
For those craving the fiery spices of Korea, the country’s first Palgakdo restaurant awaits on Level 3, EDSA Wing. Specializing in charcoal-grilled chicken ribs and cartilage, Palgakdo’s Dakgalbi Set features an assortment of grilled chicken delights accompanied by unlimited side dishes.
Completing the culinary journey is the first in mall outlet of Taiwan’s Fat Daddy Fried Chicken at Eat Street on Level 1. Sample its signature fried chicken, marinated in a blend of buttermilk and special spices, then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.
Aice Ice Cream
Beat the heat with Aice ice cream.
Aice is commonly found in sari-sari stores, canteens, eateries, schools and residential areas. Surprisingly, it’s also conveniently available in unexpected places, making it easily accessible to Filipinos this summer.
National Bookstore has started carrying Aice products, providing a sweet treat for book lovers who want to indulge in something while browsing through their favorite titles or sweeten their shopping experience with a delightful ice cream break.
Retail pharmacy store AllGreen has also jumped on board, offering Aice ice cream as a refreshing snack option for shoppers looking for health and beauty needs.
Neighborhood grocery stores like DALI have also added Aice ice cream to their shelves, making it easier for customers to grab a quick treat.
Aice ice cream is available at Amana Waterpark in Bulacan and over 120 stores across leisure spots nationwide. Plus, you can find it at 50 combined laundry and car wash shops. You will also spot Aice in unexpected places like gyms, printing shops, water refilling stations and salons.