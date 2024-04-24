Dangerous heat index to hit 30 areas

The latest report from the weather state bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) shows that 30 areas in the Philippines are expected on Thursday to have an “init factor” classified as belonging to a dangerous level.

The Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur is forecast to have the highest heat index, climaxing at 46 °C.

Two areas are seen to have a heat index of 45°C: Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, and Dagupan City in Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, 44°C is expected in the following areas: Aparri and Tuguegarao City in Cagayanin, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan.

The 43°C index is also predicted to be felt in the areas of Science Garden in Quezon City, Central Luzon State University in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, Sangley Point in Cavite, Daet in Camarines Norte, Roxas City in Capiz, Iloilo City and Dumangas in Iloilo, and Guiuan in Eastern Samar.

Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela, Iba in Zambales, Clark Airport in Pampanga, Casiguran in Aurora, Cubic Point in Subic Bay Olongapo City, Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas, Alabat in Quezon, Coron in Palawan, Legazpi City in Albay, Virac (Synop) in Catanduanes, Masbate City in Masbate, Catarman in Northern Samar, Catbalogan in Samar, and Tacloban City in Leyte were seen to have their temperatures at their highest at 42 °C.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad still have the lowest estimated heat index of 27 °C.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the “apparent” temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, according to PAGASA.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, whose symptoms include sweating heavily, exhaustion, dizziness, blacking out, vomiting, a feeling of nausea, and weakness despite a fast pulse, urging people to limit time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.