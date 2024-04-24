Coffee knows your habits

Café brands are getting really edgy these days. You have to see ZUS Coffee about those late-night (coffee) needs.

Malaysia’s revolutionary number one has been slowly seeping into Filipino coffee habits. Think 10 branches already in the Philippines as a prelude to a complete world domination.

What it did in Malaysia (400 stores in just five years since its inception in 2019) could be encapsulated in three basic tenets: Innovation, accessibility and community.

“ZUS Coffee is a necessity, not a luxury, which is a driving factor for us to tirelessly make specialty coffee accessible from the perspective of price point, taste and location,” emphasizes Venon Tian, chief executive officer of ZUS Coffee.