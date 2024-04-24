Coffee knows your habits

You swear you know your cup of joe when you’re too snooty and specific down to the most unflattering bean.
Sweetness level? Toppings? Temperature? The “dopamine hit” from an unwitting delivery guy (short unbuttoned to let out the pecs and the He-Man aroma) you want to see as often at the curb as an ungodly-hour, three-am-ish dour, caffeine high?
Café brands are getting really edgy these days. You have to see ZUS Coffee about those late-night (coffee) needs.
That’s how tech can see through the poison that runs you. Lobby an order and, next thing you know is you don’t know. Because you’re surprised.
Malaysia’s revolutionary number one has been slowly seeping into Filipino coffee habits. Think 10 branches already in the Philippines as a prelude to a complete world domination.
It doesn’t all have to be mediated with really snoopy tech.
What it did in Malaysia (400 stores in just five years since its inception in 2019) could be encapsulated in three basic tenets: Innovation, accessibility and community.
“ZUS Coffee is a necessity, not a luxury, which is a driving factor for us to tirelessly make specialty coffee accessible from the perspective of price point, taste and location,” emphasizes Venon Tian, chief executive officer of ZUS Coffee.
With the ZUS app, customers have complete control over coffee experience. Reordering their favorite drink is as easy as a click, providing valuable insights for creating new flavors tailored to their preferences. ZUS Coffee specializes in locally inspired specialty coffees, including Filipino favorites like hot and iced Spanish Latte and Gula Melaka, alongside an exciting array of Buttercreme Lattes, Frappes and more.
The menu features options for every palate, from the strong and bold CEO Latte to the refreshing Thunder mocktail and Pink Black blend.
Customers can customize their cups with a variety of options, from bean choice to sweetness levels and toppings, ensuring a personalized coffee experience with every sip. Plus, ZUS Coffee fans have even created their own secret menu, shared and celebrated on platforms like TikTok.
Pairings take the form of pastries available in-store. In the Philippines, that takes the form of the likes of adobo pan de sal.
As for the beans, ZUS sources 100-percent Arabica from Guatemala, Kenya and Papua New Guinea.
ZUS Coffee is committed to the practice of procuring only direct-trade beans. Any form of green-bean procurement is done directly with the farmers of the beans and allows for quality, sustainability and fairer prices that is then translated to the final cup that the customers pay for. Direct trade helps farmers develop to have a more sustainable future and growth.
Expanding rapidly in the Philippines, ZUS Coffee plans to unveil a Filipino-inspired drink while aiming for 150 outlets this year.
“Our growth stems from understanding our customers’ needs,” states Tian, emphasizing ZUS Coffee’s mission to blend premium quality with accessibility.
