Bayer launches new therapy for Chronic Kidney Disease with Type 2 Diabetes

A growing number of Filipinos are experiencing Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and incapable of removing waste materials from the blood. Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) is among the most prevalent causes of CKD, adding to the challenges faced by individuals and families coping with this condition.

In 2021, the International Diabetes Federation reported that there are 4.3 million Filipino adults who have diabetes. Studies also estimate that around 1 in 3 adult patients is dealing with CKD due to T2D — which translates to around 1.43 million CKD patients due to diabetes. Figures from the National Kidney and Transplant Institute also show that approximately one Filipino develops chronic renal failure every hour, leading to an estimated 7 million Filipinos suffering from CKD.

One major consequence of worsening CKD is dialysis, an expensive and exhausting procedure that removes waste products from the patient’s blood when the kidneys can no longer do this properly. The latest PhilHealth report also shows more than 17 billion pesos alone went toward supporting dialysis procedures in 2023 to cover over 3 million dialysis claims.

One move can change the outcome

To help change the outcome for patients with CKD in Type 2 Diabetes and slow down the progression of the disease, Bayer recently launched its innovative therapy Finerenone (Firialta), the newest treatment pillar for the management of CKD in T2D.

Angel Michael Evangelista, Managing Director and Country Division Head of Pharmaceuticals, for Bayer Philippines Inc. says, “With the launch of Finerenone (Firialta®), Bayer aims to promote kidney and cardiovascular health for our CKD patients with Type 2 Diabetes. It is one step, one move that when combined with the current standard of care, can slow down the progression of CKD, hence lessening the burden on our patients who are already challenged physically, emotionally, and financially in coping with the multiple complications arising from their condition.”

Finerenone (Firialta) is a non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist and has been studied to prevent inflammation and fibrosis in the kidneys which can lead to kidney failure. Dr. May Pagunsan, Country Medical Director, Bayer Philippines Inc. explains, “Its action addresses inflammation and fibrosis which are the key drivers of CKD progression into end stage kidney disease.”

Mineralocorticoid activation results in increased sodium retention, possibly leading to hypertension, it likewise provokes inflammation and fibrosis in the heart, kidneys and blood vessels. Inflammation and fibrosis can have negative effects on the circulation throughout the body. Finerenone (Firialta®) specifically binds to the mineralocorticoid receptor to reduce its activation. In combination with other standards of care, Firialta helps to slow down the progression of CKD into end stage kidney disease plus its accompanying cardiovascular complications.

In adults with CKD in T2D, Finerenone (Firialta) is a once-daily tablet proven to slow the progression of kidney disease, reducing the risk of kidney failure and worsening of kidney function and lower the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, and hospitalization due to heart failure.

“As a Philippine Trialist for the Finerenone (Firialta) study, I stand by the drug's efficacy and favorable safety profile for Filipino CKD patients with Type 2 diabetes in increasing their defense from developing major kidney and cardiovascular complications,” says Dr. Ronnie Perez, a nephrologist who participated in a Finerenone (Firialta) study.