Barangay Tumana residents grateful for own water lines

Residents of Barangay Tumana in Marikina City were delighted as Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro and Rep. Marjorey Ann “Maan” Teodoro fulfilled a long-awaited dream by providing individual water lines to their homes.

For years, the residents of Barangay Tumana relied on common watering points for their water supply, lacking individual connections from the local water concessionaire. This arrangement not only led to higher costs, but also posed challenges in accessing water conveniently.

During a meeting attended by water concessionaire Manila Water, it was revealed that the barangay had an outstanding balance of P22 million, which the city government pledged to assist in settling.

“Potable water is needed, so we will help them pay their bill at Manila Water,” Mayor Teodoro said.

He appealed to Manila Water not to disconnect or cut off the water supply in the said barangay.

With the city government’s support, residents with pending applications at Manila Water will now have their own water meters, ensuring direct access to clean and affordable water.

To further support the residents, the city government plans to install free pipelines connecting the water meters to individual homes, alleviating concerns about additional expenses.