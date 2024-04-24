ALLHC shifts cold storage facilities to renewable energy sources

Ayala Land's industrial parks and real estate logistics arm, AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corporation (ALLHC), is making significant strides toward sustainable development by shifting its cold storage facilities to renewable energy sources. This move aligns with ALLHC's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmental responsibility.

Effective end-April 2024, ALLHC's ALogis Artico Biñan 2 facility will transition to renewable energy under the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP). With this transition, two out of three cold storage facilities will be 100% powered by renewable energy, marking a significant milestone in ALLHC's sustainability journey.

The Green Energy Option Program (GEOP)

The Green Energy Option Program (GEOP) is an initiative introduced under the Renewable Energy Act of 2008. It empowers electricity end-users to choose purely renewable energy sources to meet their requirements. By participating in the GEOP, ALLHC demonstrates its commitment to reducing its reliance on non-renewable energy sources and contributing to a greener future.

This program allows ALLHC to play an active role in supporting the growth of the renewable energy sector while ensuring the efficient operation of its cold storage facilities.

The Shift to Renewable Energy

ALLHC's transition to renewable energy sources in its cold storage facilities is a significant step toward achieving a more sustainable logistics industry.

By embracing renewable energy, ALLHC aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, decrease its environmental impact, and contribute to global efforts in combating climate change. With the shift to renewable energy, ALLHC not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also sets an example for other players in the industry to follow suit.

The Impact of Renewable Energy

The adoption of renewable energy sources in ALLHC's cold storage facilities brings about several benefits. First and foremost, renewable energy reduces greenhouse gas emissions, helping to mitigate the effects of climate change. By utilizing clean energy sources such as solar power, wind energy, or geothermal energy, ALLHC contributes to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly logistics sector.

Moreover, the shift to renewable energy sources enhances ALLHC's energy efficiency. Renewable energy technologies are known for their high efficiency levels, allowing ALLHC to optimize its energy consumption and reduce operational costs. By leveraging renewable energy, ALLHC can achieve long-term cost savings while maintaining the reliability and quality of its cold storage services.