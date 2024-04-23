Stallion Laguna maintains focus

Stallion Laguna FC is keeping its focus following a historic 13-0 victory over Manila Montet FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

Stallion midfielder Finn McDaniel said they are not letting the dominant win get into their heads and they will not stop working hard until they finally lift the trophy.

McDaniel, the brother of Filipinas stars Olivia and Chandler McDaniel, was simply impressive, knocking down five goals to spearhead the massacre and emerge as Man of the Match.

“I think what we do best right now is attacking. Our pressing from the defense was amazing today,” McDaniel said, making special mention of their foes who kept pushing despite their offensive assault and defensive superiority from start to finish.

“I want to tip our hats off to Montete because at the end of the day, no matter what the score is, they kept pushing. That’s a team that is worth it and needs to be in the league.”

He said they will savor the triumph but will play with the same fire and the same intensity in their next game against the Philippine Army FC on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“We start again and we go and get another win next weekend,” he said.

Stallion remains on top of the PFL after winning its first three games with a +25-goal difference.

Its emphatic win is also the biggest margin by any team this season and tied with United City FC, then known as Ceres-Negros FC, with the league’s highest winning margin when it pulled off a similar 13-0 triumph against Global Makati FC.