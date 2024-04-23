Red Lions, Saints storm into semis

Games tomorrow:

(Ynares Sports Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Go Torakku vs EcoOil-La Salle

7:30 p.m. — CEU vs Marinerong Pilipino

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda clobbered Keanzel Basketball, 127- 67 while Go Torakku-St. Clare dispatched CCI-Yengskivel, 114-106, in the quarterfinals to advance to the Final Four of the 2024 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup last Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda set up a rematch with Centro Escolar University while Go Torakku-St. Clare will face top seed and two-time defending champion EcoOil-La Salle in the best-of-three series that begin Thursday.

The Red Lions and the Saints advanced to the quarterfinals with a twice-to-beat advantage but didn’t need an extra game to accomplish their goals.

Nygel Gonzales tallied 17 points to lead six other in double digit scoring for the Red Lions, who asserted their dominance early on but needed a big run in the third period to shut down their upset conscious rivals.

A 17-8 run to open the third period put away Keanzel Basketball, which pulled within 33-39 late in the second quarter. The lead eventually ballooned to 82-51 entering the fourth.

The Saints also appeared headed for an easy win when they stormed to a 15-point advantage at halftime. But CCI-Yengskivel refused to go away quietly.