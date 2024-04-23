PLDT, Smart sweep 12 Stevies, biggest among PH telcos in 11th Asia-Pac awards tilt

The Philippines’ largest integrated telco PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), emerged as the top Philippine telco among local companies recognized at the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards.

The group copped a total of 12 Stevies®—three golds, six silvers, and three bronze awards, for innovation in the areas of content marketing, corporate social responsibility, customer service, diversity and inclusion, multi- and social media, product development, and special events.

Launched in 2002, the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie® Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 22 years.

“It is a truly an honor to have our programs and initiatives selected from over a thousand of entries across the Asia-Pacific. We are humbled and inspired even further, to pursue our commitment to innovation and excellence, and our mission to provide meaningful connections and experiences to the customers and communities that we serve,” said Cathy Yang, First Vice President and Head of Group Corporate Communications of PLDT and Smart.

PLDT and Smart bagged a gold Stevie® under the Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility category for its #MSMEmpowered and #FarmSmart Communities program, which aims to bridge the digital gap for micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and farmers by equipping them with digital literacy training, resources, and access to expanded markets, that will help them grow their businesses.

The group’s value brand, TNT, also received two gold Stevies® for the TNT SIM Registration program under the Cause-Related Videos category; and for the TNT Petmaloop Challenge, under the Innovation in Content Marketing / Branded Editorial category.

“The 11th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie® Awards president Maggie Miller. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our awards banquet in May.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” winners will be celebrated during a gala awards ceremony to be held in the Philippines on May 24, 2024 at Shangri-La The Fort Hotel in Taguig City.