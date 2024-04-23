Phl archers aim for bullseye

Alon Yuan Jucutan emerged as the highest-ranked Filipino in the men’s compound event of the Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China last Tuesday.

Jucutan, who competed in the 1st Asean Archery Youth Championships in Cebu City last year, scored 700 points as he is set to face No. 30 Mohd Juaidi Mizuki of Malaysia on Thursday for the eliminations.

Paul Marton dela Cruz, who placed at No. 36 with 700 points, will be entering the elimination of the same event as he faces off against Choi Yonghee of South Korea while No. 54 Andrei Johann Olano battles No. 11 Batuhan Agcaoglu of Turkey.

In women’s compound, No. 33 Amaya Cojuangco is set to compete against Elisa Roner, who finished the qualification round at No. 32 with a score of 690.

Andrea Robles, who scored 680 will collide with No. 23 Avneet Kaur of India, who had 696 points.

The Hyundai Archery World Cup will have three stages: The first one in Shanghai will last until 28 April, Stage 2 in Yecheon, South Korea from 21 to 26 May and Stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey from 18 to 23 June.

The qualification period for the recurve events will begin on Wednesday with Filipino archers Pia and Gabrielle Bidaure trying to hit their targets early in the tournament.