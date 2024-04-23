Perpetual spikers assert dominance

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta fended off San Beda University, 20-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 15-6, to capture its third win in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City.

Still licking the wound created by their devastating loss to Lyceum of the Philippines University, Shaila Omipon proved her might as she exploded with 26 points built on 21 attacks and four aces to tow the Lady Altas back on winning track.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Mary Rhose Dapol chipped in 15 attacks and two aces for 17 points while Jhasmine Sapin registered 12 excellent sets for the Lady Altas, who are hunting for their first title since 2014.

In men’s play, Perpetual stayed perfect following a straight-set demolition of San Beda, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22.

JC Enarciso delivered 22 excellent sets while reigning MVP Louie Ramirez uncorked 17 points along with his 18 excellent receptions for the squad of team owner Tony Tamayo that remains unbeaten in five games.

Meanwhile, the Junior Altas completed the Final Four cast in the girls’ division with a perfect 5-0 card together with Arellano University, Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Also unscathed is the seven-peat seeking Junior Altas with four wins in the boys’ division.