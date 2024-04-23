‘Likha Art Caravan’ spotlights Filipino artists

Likha Art Caravan, a month-long multi-site exhibition which spotlights the various creations of young Filipino talents, is at several art spaces and dining destinations in Metro Manila. The collection, which ranges from digital artworks, graphic designs, illustrations and photographs, exemplifies the inventive visions and artistic abilities of the emerging hopefuls.
Following an exclusive launch party at Studio Rôman in Manila, the works are now available for purchase and public viewing in Everything’s Fine Books and Gallery, MatchaLater in Makati City, and Cappo Coffee in Quezon City for a limited time within April. For TheGoodFoodMNL in Quezon City, it runs until May.
With the theme, “Embracing Diversity from the Different Walks of Life,” the event presents a curated compilation of imaginative works that capture the personal narratives, experiences and backgrounds of 48 artists and designers. They belong to the Multimedia Arts (MMA) Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.
Likha Art Caravan hosted a series of programs, which included an Open House Party, to celebrate the skillful expression of all the presentations.
For more information on Likha Art Caravan, visit facebook.com/studio.likhaa or instagram.com/studio.likha.