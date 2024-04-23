‘Likha Art Caravan’ spotlights Filipino artists

Likha Art Caravan, a month-long multi-site exhibition which spotlights the various creations of young Filipino talents, is at several art spaces and dining destinations in Metro Manila. The collection, which ranges from digital artworks, graphic designs, illustrations and photographs, exemplifies the inventive visions and artistic abilities of the emerging hopefuls.

Following an exclusive launch party at Studio Rôman in Manila, the works are now available for purchase and public viewing in Everything’s Fine Books and Gallery, MatchaLater in Makati City, and Cappo Coffee in Quezon City for a limited time within April. For TheGoodFoodMNL in Quezon City, it runs until May.