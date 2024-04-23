La Salle spikers make heads turn

Topnotch spikers of De La Salle’s women and men’s squads grabbed the spotlight after leading their respective units to resounding wins in the homestretch of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women’s and men’s volleyball tournaments.

The two ace spikers lived to their lofty billing to help the Taft-based squads go 2-0 in the crucial period entering the final week of the wild tourney with major playoff implications at stake.

Their heroics proved more than enough as Laput and Maglinao earned the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Players of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation from 17 to 21 April.

It’s the first weekly citation by the La Salle stars that could not have come at a better time to ramp up their drives for similar twice-to-beat bids in the Final Four.

The sophomore Laput had a season-high performance on April 17 after finishing with 24 points built on 22 attacks and two blocks in the Lady Spikers’ win over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22.

The 6-foot-2 opposite hitter continued her brilliant showing in La Salle’s rout of their arch-rivals, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, delivering 15 points on 12 attacks and three blocks for a 25-12, 25-12, 25-18 victory.

Laput has been filling in admirably for the Lady Spikers ever since Angel Canino suffered a right arm injury, averaging 20.4 points per game and helping La Salle hit an 11-2 record in the season, tied with NU and UST for the No. 1 seed in a wild race for the Top 2 and win-once bonuses in the Final Four.

But even with her solid performances, Laput knows that there’s still plenty of room for improvement in her game.

“You know, I’m just glad that there’s progress. I always think to myself that I’m a work in progress, so this isn’t my best and I know I can do so much more but I’m glad that right now I’m contributing to the team,” Laput said.

Laput also made sure to give credit for her teammates’ work to help La Salle go undefeated in the crucial week.

“I’m also proud of my teammates because from the stats here, we can see that everyone did something, so I’m just glad that we’re working together as a team,” Laput said.

“I’m very excited to show everybody we’re the Lady Spikers and this is how we play.”

Laput bested FEU’s Faida Bakanke, NU’s Bella Belen, and UST’s Angge Poyos for the weekly honor supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Meanwhile, Maglinao delivered all-around performances to help the Green Spikers secure a Final Four slot and remain in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage.

In their straight-set victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23, Maglinao finished with a solid 11 points to go along with eight excellent receptions.