Gary V to stage two-night musical extravaganza

Many of these young guns have had the opportunity to work with Gary before, and fans are eagerly anticipating what they’ll bring to the stage this time.

First up, gifted singer-songwriter Bullet Dumas will open both nights. Bullet collaborated with Gary in the concert series Gary V Presents in 2017, and their partnership continued in album Awit At Laro, which Gary produced and is promoting again with Star Music. Bullet recorded “Jak En Poy,” earning a nomination for Best World Music Recording at the 32nd Awit Awards.

Also performing on both nights are Gary’s US-based children, Gabriel and Kiana, who are now charting their own careers in California. Gary is proud of his children forging their own paths, though he admits he misses them. This concert marks a rare occasion where all three of Gary’s children will be under one roof, with his eldest, Paolo Valenciano, in charge of creatives and stage direction.

Gary will be surrounded by family on both nights. His talented nephew and niece, former LSDC’s star dancers Gio and Lianna Martinez, have flown in from abroad to join him, along with P-pop group BGYO and singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel. Rapper Gloc-9, who collaborated with Gary on the inspiring song “Walang Pumapalakpak” earlier this year under Universal Records, will also perform.

Speaking of dance groups, a Gary V concert of this scale wouldn’t be complete without the original and new generation Manoeuvres, who have been with him since day one. Canada-based brothers Jason and Joshua Zamora, as well as the group’s founder and original choreographer Uriel Policarpio, will be joined by top street dance group The A-Team.

Uriel choreographed some of Gary’s biggest hits, like “‘Di Bale Na Lang,” “Hataw Na,” “Huwag Mo Na Sanang Isipin,” “Look in Her Eyes,” “Sa Yahweh Ang Sayaw,” and “Shout For Joy.” The signature dance moves Uriel developed became a hallmark of Gary’s performances.

Gary and Paolo tapped MJ Arda of A-Team to choreograph 40 dancers and an ensemble of 30 musical theater actors and performing artists like RJ de la Fuente and Pam G.

Friendship

Speaking of longstanding, this concert will also highlight one of Gary’s most enduring friendships: his bond with Concert King, Martin Nievera. When they debuted in the 1980s, they were often pitted against each other. In a previous interview, Gary admitted that back then, they both did their very best to outdo each other, especially on the concert stage. Fans loved that “rivalry,” but behind the scenes, Gary and Martin are actually very close. Over the years, Martin has been there for Gary, and vice versa. He has witnessed Gary through the highest of highs — Paolo’s birth as well as his wedding to Martin’s niece, Samantha — and the lowest of lows, including Gary’s health battles as well as the passing of his parents. That’s why it’s only fitting that Martin will be present for both nights to celebrate with Gary.

Gary’s fellow OPM icon, the Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla, is also scheduled to perform with him on the 27 show. It’s noteworthy that this marks the first mainstream live concert collaboration between Gary and Zsa Zsa in a long time. Not only did they share the same management company in the early years of their careers, but they were also singing partners for many years, forging a friendship that transcended into family.

With musical direction by Mon Faustino, Pure Energy: One Last Time promises to be a musical event of epic proportions. However, the title initially led the public to assume the unthinkable: that Gary would officially retire from performing. He has clarified that while he’s stepping back from headlining solo shows in large venues like arenas and domes, his passion for music and performing remains as strong as ever and does not mind collaborating and doing back-to-back projects and solo concerts in relatively smaller but intimate venues, possibly inspired by his phenomenal sold-out 10-night series Back At The [Music] Museum last year. In earlier interviews, he emphasized that he’s not retiring, but rather wants to spend more time giving back and performing in more intimate settings.

When he first broke the news to the public, Gary wrote on Instagram, “I’m celebrating 40 years of doing what I’ve always loved most. And with gratitude in my heart for the One source of Pure Energy, I look forward to the new chapters, seasons, beginnings, and horizons that lie ahead. It’s time…Let’s Go Big…ONE LAST TIME!!!”

But beyond all the pomp and mania of this season in Gary V’s life and career, one thing is certain — he is here to stay for years to come as he channels his pure energy in new and exciting frontiers that he is yet to conquer.

All proceeds from Pure Energy: One Last Time will support the Shining Light Foundation, an NGO formed by the Valenciano couple with some friends