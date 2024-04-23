Function beyond the fantastical

New’s use of natural materials, found objects, and assorted discards transformed into representations of a specific speculative future intersects Filipino contemporary life, pre-colonial mythology, and environmentalism.

“Our references to local stories and pre-colonial mythology can determine our approach to creative production. I referenced Mebuyan and other pre-colonial stories because most of us only get to hear the same stories, paulit-ulit,” he explains. “We don’t hear about Mebuyan, the goddess of death and fertility, who nurtures the spirits of dead babies. So there are a lot of principles and elements that we miss out on.”

For the fifth iteration of the Mebuyan series, New incorporated this year’s Earth Day celebration theme, “Planet vs. Plastics,” as he utilized additional materials to protect plants against the hotter weather.

“I’m really drawn to pieces that explore practicality and functionality. When we built Mebuyan’s Colony, I wondered how we could build something more. How can we move away from practical structures, like cube forms, versus more creative and fantastical forms, like these clusters of spheres?” shared New.

The Mebuyan installation at the CCP will utilize blue gallons instead of the usual clear plastic bottles. New explores a more semi-architectural and sculpture-like way of grouping that can mitigate the heat to ensure that the plants will thrive.

“It’s all experimental, but the goal is for the plants to survive inside and under the structure,” said New.

With Mebuyan’s Colony, New shared how the installation went against the rock and metallic forms that try to go into outer space to colonize other planets. Instead, it represented more regenerative and inward-looking principles, showing how human beings redefine their relationship with Mother Earth.

On his way of manifesting his vision in his art, New elaborated: “It’s not just the idea of the themes of sci-fi in my work, but slowly moving towards the functional side. It’s not enough to represent something in art, so it’s time to explore how to make it practical and useful.”