Cignal hot on victory No. 7

Games today:

(Paco Arena)

4 p.m. — D’Navigators vs Richard Sports 3B

6 p.m. — VNS-Nasty vs Cignal

Cignal bids to clear the first of two matches against eliminated rivals leading to a sweep of the eliminations, facing VNS-Nasty Wednesday while the D’Navigators aim to snap their skid against a winless rival in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila.

On a six-game run, the HD Spikers are determined to keep their momentum going for the semifinal grind as they tangle with the Griffins at 6 p.m. after the 4 p.m. encounter between the D’Navigators and the RichMarc Sports 3B Elite Spikers.

Despite its 2-4 slate, VNS-Nasty remains hopeful of pulling off a reversal over the undefeated HD Spikers.

But key players like Manuel Medina Rocky Motol and Kenneth Culabat will need to step up to challenge the formidable HD Spikers, led by Jau Umandal, Wendel Miguel and JP Bugaoan.

Cignal coach Dexter Clamor has emphasized the importance of winning their last two games to build momentum and confidence heading into the semifinals.

Cignal will close out its elims campaign against Maverick (1-5) on Friday.

Meanwhile, for the D’Navigators, who swept their first four matches, Francis Saura will once again be a key player as they try to regain their winning ways following back-to-back setbacks to the Criss Cross King Crunchers and the HD Spikers.