Celebrating the written word at Dia del Libro 2024

The heat was the kind that could suspend school classes, but with the breeze and trees at the Ayala Triangle Gardens, one of the Philippines’ beautiful parks, many still made their way to Dia del Libro.

Writers, artists, culture advocates and book lovers trooped to the park that became a cultural wonderland to celebrate the written word as the Instituto Cervantes de Manila, the international cultural arm of Spain, brought the Dia del Libro tradition to the Philippines.

The celebration is actually on 23 April, the Day of Books and Roses, held annually in Catalonia, Spain, with the tradition of people exchanging roses and books. The rose is said to be connected to the legend of Saint George, whose feast day is also celebrated on the same day. Eventually, there was more merging of celebrations and traditions as the day honoring author Miguel de Cervantes was moved to 23 April, believed to the date of his death, in 1930, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO adopted the date as World Book Day in 1995. Serendipitously, the day falls within the Philippines’ National Literature Month, established in 2015.

Dia del Libro was first introduced in the country in 2006, and it became popular and was held yearly from thereon. This year, it was held during the weekend (20 April). Following tradition, attendees were given books and roses and got to enjoy activities and events prepared by the Instituto Cervantes and its partners.

A person dressed as Cervantes’ most famous character Don Quixote manned the booth of the Escribo el Quijote project, where attendees contributed in copying the iconic novel Don Quixote de la Mancha by hand.

The sinuous roofed path of the park was transformed into the Paseo de la Poesía or “Poetry Walk,” decorated with hanging books and pages as if magically floating, perfect for Instagram photos.

The latest iteration of the Book Stop project, the WTA Open Library, was inaugurated. A social architecture endeavor launched in 2016 and designed by designed by WTA Architecture and Design Studio, this pop-up library allows visitors to take any book and give a book in return. The first pop-up library is currently installed at Plaza Roma, in front of the Manila Cathedral, in Intramuros, Manila.

At night, the Green Wall of the park was alive with a light projection.

Of course, the heart of the event was the book fair featuring books from publishers, organizations and bookstores such as Komiket, Kahel Press, Ortigas Foundation Library, Biblio, Everything’s Fine, Anvil Publishing, Embassy of Colombia in the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Press, Vibal Foundation, FEU (Far Eastern University) Publication and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

Authors were present to sign books and meet fans such as historians Ambeth Ocampo and Jose Victor Torres, Jorge Mojarro, Javier Galvan Guijo, Jonathan Best and Kannika Claudine D. Pena.