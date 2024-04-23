2 Katribus in journos’ U.S. trip

DAILY TRIBUNE’s diplomatic and legislative reporter Jom Garner and provincial correspondent Celeste Anna Formoso have kicked off an 18-day reporting tour of the United States with a small group of fellow Filipino journalists.

Garner and Formoso, who is also the managing editor of Palawan News, are among the pioneering participants in the Friends, Partners, Allies Program for Journalists, a collaboration between the United States Embassy in the Philippines and CRDF Global.

The program seeks to acquaint journalists with American institutions, foreign policy, innovation, and culture. The exposure is intended to enrich their reporting on various facets of the US-Philippine bilateral relationship.

Participants will take part in on-the-record engagements and background briefings with US government officials, policymakers, companies, media organizations, and members of the Filipino-American community to provide new insights into the US-Philippine partnership.

The group includes Lucky Malicay, editor-in-chief of The Freeman; John Ted Cordero of GMA News Online; Iris Gonzalez, Philippine Star; Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News; Vinafel Pilapil, PTV Davao; Joyce Rocamora, Philippine News Agency; Frances Mangosing, Inquirer; and Martin Sadongdong from the Manila Bulletin.