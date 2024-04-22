Trump trial commences opening statements

The unprecedented trial of Donald Trump moves to opening statements Monday, kickstarting weeks of embarrassing evidence centered on a porn star and alleged fraud that will overshadow the Republican presidential candidate’s attempt to retake the White House.

The Manhattan trial poses a big risk for Trump less than seven months before election day.

Prosecution witnesses are expected to include porn performer and director Stormy Daniels and Trump’s disgraced, longtime former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, guaranteeing a less-than-savory look at the 77-year-old tycoon’s personal and business habits.

In a practice reminiscent of mafia boss or terrorist trials, the identities of the five women and seven men on the jury are being kept secret for their own protection.

Security will likely be exceptionally tight Monday — three days after a man set himself on fire outside the courthouse in an unrelated but gruesome incident.

Trump faces 34 counts of business fraud in a scheme to pay off Daniels to make sure an account of his alleged extramarital sexual encounter with her did not get published on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, threatening his ultimately narrow victory over Hillary Clinton.

The alleged crime is less significant than the indictments in three other investigations revolving around Trump’s attack on the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden, and his hoarding of secret documents. Trump could face jail time, although a fine or probation is more likely, analysts say.

But the trial in a dingy courtroom under massive media scrutiny will keep Trump off the campaign trail for four days a week over a possibly six-to-eight-week period, while Biden hammers him from the White House and around the country.

Monday is expected to see opening statements — a chance for each camp to lay out their case to jurors and mount preemptive attacks on the opposing side’s witnesses.

“This is going to be the beginning of probably the most sensational trial in American history,” former prosecutor Bennett Gershman, now a lecturer at Pace University, told AFP.

“The stakes are almost infinite in terms of what the consequences could be.... Every day we’re going to be hearing testimony that’s going to be damaging to Mr. Trump.”

Trump has railed against the case, particularly what he calls the “very unfair” partial gag order imposed by the judge to prevent him from using his powerful media presence to attack witnesses, prosecutors and relatives of court staff.

A hearing will be held Tuesday at which the Judge Juan Merchan will decide if Trump is already in contempt of court due to his outbursts during the jury selection process.

“We are still considering our options... as far as what sanctions we will be asking for,” prosecutor Josh Steinglass said Thursday, raising the prospect they will seek Trump’s imprisonment.

Merchan chastised Trump for apparently muttering and gesturing within earshot of prospective jurors last week.

“I will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom,” he said.

Court hearings have already disrupted Trump’s campaigning plans, forcing him to sit silently in the chilly Manhattan courthouse for hours. However, he has used the heavy media attention to amplify his claims of a “witch hunt” in impromptu statements outside the courtroom.