Trafficked women rescued

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) successfully intercepted four Filipina women at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last Sunday believed to be victims of an attempted trafficking scheme.

Authorities withheld the identities of the women in accordance with anti-trafficking laws, as initial reports disclosed that the women were posing as tourists bound for Hong Kong when they were flagged. Investigations revealed a more sinister plot.

The women reported being lured into the scheme through WeChat by a Taiwanese woman who promised them lucrative waitressing jobs in China.

However, further investigation exposed the true nature of the offer, as they were allegedly instructed to pose as tourists and obtain visas for China upon arrival in Hong Kong, essentially facilitating their illegal employment.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco condemned the attempt, highlighting the deceptive tactics employed by traffickers.

“These women were deceived into believing they were pursuing legitimate work opportunities abroad,” Tansingco said. “In reality, they were targets of a heinous crime designed for exploitation.”

He also stressed the BI’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to thwart these criminal activities and bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Tansingco.

Following the interception, all four women were placed under the care of the inter-agency council against trafficking to receive proper assistance, as the Immigration bureau recommended blacklisting the alleged Taiwanese recruiter to prevent further attempts.