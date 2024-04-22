Shore Eats: Where fun, bold flavors, and live performances collide!

Shore Eats proudly unveils its doors to the bustling streets of Pasay City, bringing an eclectic mix of Asian flavors, a welcoming ambiance, and live performances to Sunrise Drive. Nestled within the vibrant community of SMDC Shore 3 Residences, Shore Eats promises a culinary journey like no other, paired with the joy of live entertainment.

Boasting a diverse array of culinary delights, Shore Eats caters to all palates with its carefully curated selection of Asian cuisine. From the streets of Taiwan to the bustling markets of Korea, our purveyors offer an authentic taste of Asia right in the heart of Pasay. "Shore Eats is more than just a food market; it's a culinary experience," says Lea D. Sta Ana, Assistant Vice President, SMDC. "We wanted to create a space where food lovers could come together to explore, indulge, and savor the rich tapestry of Asian cuisine, all while enjoying live performances by talented artists."

Among the purveyors at Shore Eats are Taiwan Bao, tantalizing taste buds with their steamed buns filled with savory delights; Food is Love, offering fresh salads, fruits, and the irresistible Korean tanghulu; Ramen Naki, serving up comforting bowls of Japanese ramen; and JD's Takoyaki, delighting guests with crispy octopus balls topped with an assortment of flavors.

But the culinary journey doesn't stop there. Guests can also indulge in authentic Korean delicacies from Jaekeun Korean Food, savor refreshing sugar cane juice, satisfy their cravings with crispy delights from House of Crispy, and experience the flavors of the Middle East at Shandat's Shawarma Corner.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the vibrant culinary scene at SMDC Shore 3 Residences," says Jelaine Larrize Lim, Owner of Mamalits Graham Shake and Halo-halo. "Shore Eats offers a unique dining experience that celebrates the rich tapestry of Asian cuisine while providing a cozy atmosphere for guests to relax, unwind, and enjoy live performances by talented artists."

In addition to its delectable offerings and live entertainment, Shore Eats also features a variety of refreshing beverages, including fruit shakes, juices, and more, perfect for quenching your thirst on a warm day by the shore.

Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite, a leisurely meal with friends and family, or an evening of live entertainment, Shore Eats invites you to embark on a culinary adventure like no other. Visit us today at Shore Eats, located at Seaside Blvd. and Sunrise Drive, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, and discover the flavors of Asia right at your doorstep.