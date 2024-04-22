QCPD cops nab five drug peddlers in separate bust

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan on Monday announced the arrest of five drug peddlers and the confiscation of P442,000.00 worth of shabu in a separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Batasan Police Station (PS6) headed by PLTCOL Jerry Castillo.

Maranan said in the first operation, the arrested suspects were identified as Seth Peñascosa, 24 years old, a resident of Pasay City, and Joana Barrios, 26 years old, a resident of Makati City.

They were arrested at 11:15 p.m. on 15 April 2024 along IBP Road, Pook Pag-asa, Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City after the operatives were notified by a concerned citizen regarding their illegal drug peddling activity.

A police officer acted as poseur buyer and successfully bought P6,500.00 worth of shabu from suspect Peñascosa, hence their arrest.

Confiscated from the suspects were 25 grams of shabu valued at P170,000.00, along with a cellphone, a coin purse, a Yamaha Mio motorcycle, and the marked buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, at 5:20 p.m. on 17 April 2024 at No. 30-B Katangian St., Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City, another buy-bust operation was executed by PS 6 operatives which resulted in the arrest of Zaldy Timuat, 42 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

Seized from the suspect's possession were 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000.00, a black coin purse, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

Moreover, two other drug suspects identifed as Moctar Abas, 34 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Culiat, Quezon City, and Arnold Abril, 25 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City were also arrested by the same operatives at 11:30 p.m. on 17 April 2024 and 2:30 a.m. of 18 April 2024 along IBP Road, Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City, respectively.

Recovered from the suspects were 15 grams of shabu amounting to P102,000.00 and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

"I commend the PS 6 operatives for their relentless illegal drug operation that led to the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of the pieces of evidence. Mahigpit pa rin ang ating kampanya laban sa iligal na droga kung kaya't hinihingi ko ang patuloy na suporta ng ating mga mamamayan dito sa QC upang masugpo natin ito", Maranan said.