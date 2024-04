SNAPS

Phl, Qatar sign agreements

LOOK: Qatar's Emir Sheik Tanim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. witness the signing of agreements at the Malacañang Palace on Monday, 22 April 2024. Joining them were DFA Sec. Enrique Manalo and Qatar's Foreign Minister Soltan Bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. | 📷 KJ ROSALES/PPA POOL via Yummie Dingding