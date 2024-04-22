PAL to resume Clark-Basco flights in July

On Monday afternoon, Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced that starting 2 July, the airline will re-open its flights between Clark and Basco, Batanes.

PAL said that with this service reopening, travelers from Central and Northern Luzon will once again be able to easily reach the scenic town of Basco.

The airline added that for travelers in these areas, this direct Clark-Basco service will provide ease and convenience, as there is no need to go to Manila by land to connect to Basco.

The Clark-Basco flight will operate four times weekly every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday via PR2688.

It will depart at Clark International Airport at 11:00 a.m. and arrive at Basco at 12:35 p.m.

While the Basco-Clark flight via PR2689 will operate on the same days, flights departing Basco at around 1:00 p.m. will arrive at Clark at around 02:35 p.m.

This direct service to scenic Basco complements PAL's daily Manila-Basco service.

PAL currently operates four weekly flights to Busuanga (Coron), three weekly flights to Caticlan (Boracay), and daily flights to Cebu from Clark.

Additionally, the service will give Basco residents access to business and travel prospects, as well as the opportunity to see more stunning destinations across the country.

Capt. Stanley K. Ng, president and chief operating officer of Clark, stated that, "We are delighted to revive our Clark-Basco service commencing in the third quarter of 2024. Convenient connectivity is essential for travelers who wish to experience our island destinations. We will endeavor to reopen more routes out of Clark as we continue to grow our network from Central Luzon."

"We appreciate the support of Clark LIPAD as we expand our operations," Capt. Ng added.

The return of Philippine Airlines' Clark to Basco service has been warmly welcomed by LIPAD, according to its president and CEO, Noel Manankil.

This new partnership highlights the significance of Basco in the expansion of Clark International Airport (CRK) and also represents the forging of closer links between two dynamic locations.

PAL via CRK is a vital conduit for connecting people around our country and boosting tourism, notwithstanding this recent route renewal.