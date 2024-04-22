One Meralco Foundation, partners boost One For Trees initiative with more trees planted

“This is a simple yet effective and meaningful way for us to celebrate Earth Day. We call on others and strive to become eco warriors. Let us continue to love Mother Earth. It is our only home and we must protect it,” Oteyza said.

Situated between the southern part of the Sierra Madre Mountain range and Laguna de Bay, LQLG remains to be one of the more biodiverse forests in the area which is maintained and protected by the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

OMF partnered with FEED to expand their work in the LQLG to potentially conserve the existing biodiversity of the area. According to FEED Vice President for Operations Diane Penales, aside from tree planting, they are also focused on educating the local communities on preserving the area.

“The environment can heal itself if humans can curtail its further devastation. The reforestation efforts that we have conducted in LQLG will expedite the process,” Penales explained in a mix of English and Filipino.

Reforestation will also provide the members of the local communities with alternative livelihood opportunities. Some have resorted to the slash and burn agriculture which poses more harm to the forest. This curbs the negative effects brought about by slash-and-burn agriculture which poses more harm to the forest.