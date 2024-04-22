Meralco recognized anew for sustainability leadership

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has once again earned international recognition for excellence in sustainability, reaffirming its commitment to transparent communication and adherence to global sustainability reporting standards.

Meralco’s 2022 Combined Annual and Sustainability Report, “Sikat”, garnered accolades from two esteemed award-giving bodies: the 9th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (ASRA) and the Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating (ASRRAT) 2023.

“Sikat” encapsulates the collective achievements of Meralco and its subsidiaries in 2022. In addition to articulating financial and operational performance, the report delves into environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters crucial to Meralco’s businesses and stakeholders.

At the recent ASRA, Meralco earned a Gold Award under the “Asia’s Best Workplace Reporting” category, emerging as the lone Philippine gold winner among participants from 15 countries. ASRA praised Meralco for setting “a benchmark in transparently reporting the management of significant sustainability impacts, risks, and opportunities.”

Moreover, Meralco secured a Gold Rank from ASRRAT for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring its consistent excellence in communicating sustainability performance.

"Transparent sustainability reporting is a cornerstone of Meralco’s commitment to ESG excellence, fostering trust with our stakeholders and empowering informed decision-making. By sharing our sustainability performance and impact, we aim to further drive positive change within our organization and beyond, encouraging others to follow suit,” Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo said.

Established in 2015, ASRA serves as a prestigious platform for organizations committed to sustainability reporting. ASRRAT, formerly known as the Sustainability Reporting Awards, is led by the National Center for Corporate Reporting, recognizing companies for sustainability reports that disclose energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), among other criteria.

Meralco’s sustainability agenda, “Powering the Good Life”, established in 2019, is deeply rooted in the UN SDGs and is supported by four pillars: Power, Planet, People, and Prosperity.