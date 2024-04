SNAPS

'May I have this dance?'

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos dance together while waiting for Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, at the Reception Hall of Malacanan Palace on Monday, 22 April 2024. The first couple just celebrated their 31st anniversary. | 📷 KJ ROSALES/PPA POOL via Yummie Dingding