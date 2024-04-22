Marcos appoints ex-CA associate justice as new PCGG chairman

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed a former Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice as the new chairman of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), the body charged with pursuing the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos appointed retired CA Associate Justice Melchor Sadang as the PCGG commissioner, replacing John Agbayani.

Sadang was a member of the five-man panel assigned to assist in the 2023 purge of the Philippine National Police (PNP) ranks.

Sadang was a presiding judge of the Cavite City Regional Trial Court (RTC) from 2000 to 2011 and a CA magistrate from 2011 to 2017.

Apart from Sadang's appointment, PCO said Marcos likewise appointed Ethel Agnes Valenzuela as commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Asis Perez as undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA).