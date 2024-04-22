Lassiter keeps eyes on the prize

Although reaching a milestone is good, Marcio Lassiter is eyeing a bigger prize — the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup title.

Lassiter said he remains focused on helping the Beermen win another title despite emerging fourth in the league’s all-time three-point made during their 120-100 win over NorthPort at the Philsports Arena last Sunday.

The 12-year veteran now has 1,197 three-pointers to dislodge another distinguished gunner in James Yap in the all-time ranking.

Yap, who is still active but is being hobbled by injuries, fell to fifth spot with 1,194 while retired playmaker Jimmy Alapag remains the leader with 1,250 followed by Allan Caidic (1,242) and LA Tenorio (1,218).

Still, cracking into the top three in the honor roll is the last thing on Lassiter’s mind.

“I’m not really thinking about that. I’m more focused on the win. But if I can make a few, that would be great to slowly chip away and we’ll see where it goes from there,” said Lassiter, who scored 14 points for San Miguel.

Lassiter said having teammates offensive juggernauts like seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez at San Miguel boosts his chances of getting good looks from the rainbow area.

“The defense is always gonna be, you know, dictating towards me or June Mar. Some nights it’s gonna be ‘let’s have June Mar go 1-on-1,’ or like today they wanted to double June Mar so I had to be prepared,” Lassiter, one of the league’s best two-way players, said.