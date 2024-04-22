Filipinos ‘swimming’ in plastic waste — DENR

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Monday said the world faces a critical challenge: “Planet versus plastics.”

Loyzaga made the statement during the celebration of Earth Day, highlighting the “Partnership for the Earth Day Everyday Project” which aims to engage young people on the importance of plastic recycling and foster a culture of environmental responsibility through the “Plastics Collection Competition: Collect, Drop and Win.”

“This year’s Earth Day is an urgent call to face a deadly challenge. Planet vs. Plastics aims to spread awareness of the indestructibility of plastics and the hazards they pose to our health, the life of our ecosystems, and our ability to take effective climate action,” Loyzaga said in a statement.

“The Philippines produces around 2.7-million tons of plastic waste each year,” Loyzaga said. “Most of it ends up in landfills, dumpsites, rivers and water supply systems.”

About 20 percent of this ends up in the oceans. On top of our organic waste, plastic for market needs, food wrapping, packaging for consumers all make up the 61,000 metric tons of solid waste the country produces daily, she said.

“When the rains come, we are literally swimming in it,” Loyzaga noted.

“Micro plastics have been found in raindrops and are being studied for their impact on clouds and climate change,” she said.

“Many are unaware that plastics have traditionally been made from oil, natural gas or coal, the very fossil fuel sources that have driven climate change. They are also unaware that studies have shown the Philippines loses around $890 million every year because we throw away recyclable plastic instead of repurposing it,” she added.

The government addressed the issue with the passage of the Expanded Producer’s Responsibility Act, which shifted the burden of collecting used plastic from local governments to producers and manufacturers.

Over 800 large-scale companies have registered and committed to reducing plastic use through substitution and development of sustainable packaging solutions, collection, treatment, and recycling initiatives. They have also pledged to educate the public about the environmental impact of plastic pollution.

“But the government and corporations cannot do it alone. Transformation towards a plastic-free world begins at home. Experts and universities must also do their share. Sustainable and affordable alternatives must be found along with changes in production and consumption,” Loyzaga said.

“In developing countries like ours, solid waste management is an informal industry. The welfare of waste workers must also be part of a just transition that leaves no one behind,” she added.

For this year’s Earth Day observance, DENR launched the “Earth Day Every Day” project, a competition to collect plastics aimed at mobilizing youth participation in curbing plastic pollution.

Loyzaga was joined by SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, SM Prime Holdings Inc. assistant vice president Jessica Bianca Sy-Bell, Nestle Philippines Inc. Corporate affairs head senior vice president Joey Uy, Boy Scouts of the Philippines Secretary General Kim Robert de Leon, and Girl Scouts of the Philippines national president Cristina Lim-Yuson in signing the Pledge of Commitment for the project at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.