Expert offers advice on how to prevent acne breakouts during summer

A dermatologist from the Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) on Monday advised on how to prevent acne breakouts during summer.

In a televised interview, Dr. Lucia Castro-Flores said increased sweating during the summer season can lead to acne breakouts.

"Nakahalo rin dun yung iba't ibang nakapahid sa mukha like moisturizer, mga make up, mga powder (Because we use various substances such as moisturizer, make up)," Castro-Flores said.

The specialist cautioned against using towels or handkerchiefs to wipe the sweat off the face.

"Tapos punas tayo nang punas parati ng mukha at madalas na nakikita naming ginagamit po ay mga bimpo, mga panyo. Pagkatapos pagkapunas ng minsan, gagamitin ulit, madumi na, nagka-clog po yung mga pores at sa polusyon at sa init, mas madalas po yung tsansa na magkaroon ng tigyawat (Then we always wipe our face and we often use face towels, handkerchiefs. Then after wiping once, we use it again, it's dirty, the pores get clogged, and from the pollution and the heat, there's a greater chance of developing pimples)," she added.

Castro-Flores instead recommended using disposable tissue to wipe the sweat off the face.

She also advised the public to use oil-free and non-comedogenic skincare products.

This as sunscreens and moisturizers, especially those that are a little bit thicker can contribute to more clogging, leading to the further development of acne.

Other risk factors she underscored that contribute to acne development include hormonal changes due to pregnancy or puberty, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), smoking, sleep deprivation, and stress.

Acne prevention

To prevent the development of acne, Castro-Flores recommends to immediately washing the face.

"Pwede po kayong gumamit ng mga light na cleanser at ang tip na sinasabi ko sa mga pasyente ko, yung tuwalya na pangdry sa mukha ay dapat iba sa tuwalyang gagamitin sa katawan (You can use light cleansers and the tip I tell my patients, the towel used to dry the face should be different from the towel to be used on the body)," she stressed.

She noted that this practice prevents the transfer of bacteria from the body to the face.

Castro-Flores also recommends exfoliating the skin and using a foaming cleanser during the summer months.

The expert also warned against squeezing the pimples as this may cause permanent scars on the face, especially on what they call the "dangerous triangle of the face."

"Lahat ng mga ugat na nandiyan o lahat ng mga blood vessel, nakakonekta yan sa utak (All the veins that are there or all the blood vessels are connected to the brain)," she pointed out.

"So pag meron kang tigyawat diyan tapos tiniris at madumi ang kamay, pag nag-press ka kasi, hindi lang palabas, kundi paloob, pwedeng lumipat at mapunta sa utak ang mga bacteria na hindi lang nasa pimple kundi nasa kamay at pwedeng magkaroon ng impeksyon sa utak katulad ng meningitis (So when you squeeze a pimple and your hand is torn and dirty, then you press it, it's not only outward, but inward, it can move and land in the brain, the bacteria that are not only in the pimple but in the hand and can cause a brain infection such as meningitis)," she added.

Castro-Flores then urged individuals with acne problems to instead make an appointment with board-certified dermatologists to avoid complications and ensure proper treatment.